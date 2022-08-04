Lolita Mae (Perkins) Anderson, 81, peacefully passed away on July 16, 2022, at home, with her husband Ralph Lee Anderson. She was the victim of recent heart issues, complicated by COVID-19. She was the daughter of John and Alice Perkins of Akron, Ohio.
Anderson graduated from Springfield High School in Akron, Ohio, attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., and was a graduate of Akron University, with a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina. She had a degree in social work and counseling, and had many jobs in these fields.
In her life, Anderson and her husband lived in Ohio; Columbia, S.C.; Wilmington, Del.; Chester Heights, Pa.; and Roswell, Ga.; before retiring to Milton, Del., in 2004. They were married for almost 60 years.
She enjoyed reading and belonged to several book clubs. She especially enjoyed reading historical and biographies. She liked swimming. Her musical favorites included classical, opera, big-band and the classic American songbook. She was a staunch defender of woman’s and minorities’ rights. She excelled in cooking, hosting exchange students and helping others travel (especially to Hawaii).
Anderson was proud of her Welsh heritage and loved to attend the annual Gymanfa Ganu (Welsh hymn sing). She was a member of Presbyterian church choirs in Wilmington, Atlanta and West Chester.
She will be sorely missed by her many friends and by her relatives. Her passing will leave a big hole in many lives. “I am sure she is with the Lord now.”
Anderson and her husband, Ralph, had one son, Scott, who preceded her in death. She is survived by several cousins.
Interment was to be private, at Brandywine Cemetery. A celebration of Anderson’s life will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.