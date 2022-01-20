Lois Jane Austin, 92, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Secane, Pa., passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. She was born in Trenton, N.J., on Nov. 26, 1929, daughter of the late Henry Andres and the late Helen Cosner.
Austin worked as a store manager for the Fabric Center for 15 years. She was a longtime member of Long Neck United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking and browsing thrift shops.
In addition to her parents, Austin was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Bruce Austin Jr., and her daughter Connie Jane Austin Halloran. She is survived by her daughter Lynda Oakes and son-in-law Tim of Lewes, Del.; a grandson, Jeremy Paul Millman of Lewes, Del., and a great-grandson Tyler Chance Millman; her niece Anita Cafone (and Frank) of Milton, Del.; and nephew Dale Austin (and Debbie) in North Carolina.
A service will be held at the Delaware Veteran’s Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Austin’s name to ACTS, Atlantic Community Thrift Store, PO Box 1520, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be made sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.