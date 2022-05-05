Lois E. Murray, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2021, at her home in Millsboro, Del., with family at her side. She was born in Teaneck, N.J., on Jan. 21, 1929, the elder of two daughters of John DeDietz and Dorothy (Lux) DeDietz.
She met her future husband, John G. “Jack” Murray, on a blind date, and they married on March 31, 1951. They bought their first house, in Hillsdale, N.J., for $7,500 and started their family, but after a few years and five children, they moved to a larger house in New City, N.Y. Even after the addition of three more children, Murray still found time to work at Cooperative Extension Services in the 4-H Division, teaching young girls homemaking skills such as cooking and sewing. She made some of her own clothes, as well as clothes for her children, but was best known for crocheting afghan blankets, which she later gave to her children as wedding gifts.
Both Lois and Jack Murray were devout Catholics, and every Sunday morning the family occupied an entire pew at St. Augustine’s Church. She was a voracious reader, a golfer, an avid football fan (NFL, New York Giants), (college, Notre Dame), and a fiercely competitive Scrabble player. She loved arts and crafts, including making ceramics, and loved to go out dancing with Jack. The Lindy was their favorite. Her love of dogs came from her father, and there was always a dog or two in the house.
In 1968, the family moved to West Nyack, N.Y., into the house designed and built years earlier by her father. By 1986, the couple were empty-nesters, so Jack Murray retired early, at 62, and they moved to Palm Coast, Fla., into a beautiful home on an inland canal. This allowed them to fulfill their lifelong dream of owning a boat, which the entire family enjoyed for many years.
With Jack Murray’s passing in 2006, their youngest son, Dennis, stepped up to assume the role of Lois Murray’s protector, companion and primary caretaker as she advanced in age. Her children encouraged her to join a bereavement group sponsored by the hospice organization at which Jack Murray had volunteered years prior and that had cared for him in the months before he passed. Lois Murray reestablished her zest for life, and in a few years, she took the lead role of the bereavement group, organizing a weekly Monday-morning breakfast gathering to assist others struggling with the loss of their loved ones. She made many new friends with whom she kept in contact with up until her death.
Lois Murray and her son Dennis moved to Millsboro in 2018 to be closer to her eldest daughter, Linda, an RN specializing in geriatric care. She enjoyed her last three years at the Pot-Nets Lakeside community, where she participated in pool aerobics and yoga for seniors (thank you, Sergeant Betty). Everywhere she went, she made new friends and loved hearing that she looked younger than her true age.
Murray was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack, and her firstborn son, John, who died at the age of 2. She is survived by seven children, Linda Murray-Davies, Michael Murray (and Mark), Kevin Murray (and Sheree), Brian Murray (and Marianne), Maureen Clark (and Kevin), Terrence Murray (and Valarie) and Dennis Murray; and her younger sister, Elaine “Mickey” Roehrig; as well as 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, of whom she was very proud and enjoyed visiting with via FaceTime. All of her children are filled with gratitude at having such a strong, compassionate and beautiful woman for their mother. She will be dearly missed by her wide array of family and friends.
A memorial Mass was to be held at St. Edmonds Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Friday, April 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled Veterans, Doctors Without Borders, or St. Labre Indian School at Ashland, MT 59004. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.