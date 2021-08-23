Lois Ann Johnson, 91, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, Del. She was born on Febr. 24, 1930, in Princeton, N.J., daughter of the late Harry M. Johnson and Beatrice Kelly.
Johnson attended Horace Greeley Middle School and High School in Chappaqua, N.Y. In 1950, she graduated from Briarcliff Jr. College, where she attended on a West Chester County scholarship.
On June 1, 1951, Johnson married the love of her life, Alfred W. Johnson Jr., at the U.S. Naval Academy chapel. Johnson enjoyed a lifelong career working at Great Valley High School as clerical aid to four departments, retiring after more than 20 dedicated years.
She was active at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, participating in the Altar Guild, a Sunday-school teacher, and was an ECW member. She also did volunteer work with the Cancer Society, American Heart Association and Chester County Library. In Delaware, she was active at St. George’s Chapel and All Saints’ Church; activities included Chapel Committee, Vestry, Altar Guild and reader. She also volunteered for the thrift shop and was a Columbarium helper. She was awarded with the RSVP Award in 2005.
In her spare time, Johnson enjoyed fishing, golfing and school mentoring. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
In addition to her parents Johnson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred W. Johnson Jr. She is survived by her son, David W. Johnson of Phoenixville, Pa.; her daughter, Patty A. Mullen (and Donald) of Gap, Pa.; and her grandchildren, Kathryn, Timothy, Benjamin, Britni and Chad.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. George’s Chapel, 20271 Beaver Dam Road, Harbeson, Del. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions in Johnson’s memory made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, Altar Guild, 20271 Beaver Dam Rd., Harbeson, DE 19951, or Women’s Scholarship Fund for Girls, All Saints Parish Office, 18 Olive Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Johnson’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.