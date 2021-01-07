Lois A. Rodney, 75, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Atlantic Shores Nursing Home in Millsboro, Del. She was born in Salisbury, Md., daughter of the late Calvin Tull and Ruth A. (Parsons) Tull.
She retired from work for the Stockley Center in Millsboro. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in St. Martin’s Neck, near Bishopville, Md.
Rodney is survived by a son, Edward H. Rodney and his wife, Diana, of Lakeland, Fla., and their three children and five grandchildren; a daughter, Karen A. Rodney her husband, John Adams, of Bishopville, and her daughter, Angela Souva, and grandson Gaige Souva; a brother, David Tull of Bishopville; and a sister, Sherry Twigg of Frankford, Del.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Worcester County Humane Society; P.O. Box 48; Berlin, MD 21811. A graveside service was held Dec. 31, 2020, at Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.