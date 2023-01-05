Logan Hahn Longstreet Jr., 92, of Millsboro, Del., has entered rest on Dec. 25, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” Longstreet, who passed in 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 22, 1930, son of the late Logan and Dorothy (Brown) Longstreet.
Longstreet never retired from working. One could consider Logan an entrepreneur, a self-employed carpenter. He was always eager to keep himself busy, and no job was too small for him to start and to complete.
He enjoyed camping, deep-sea fishing, hunting (especially when his sons were growing up) and traveling.
Longstreet was preceded in death by his much-missed daughter, Tracy Lynn. He is survived by his sons, Logan Hahn III and Todd William (and Donna); three granddaughters, Rachael Marie (and Ray), Ashley Marie and Jessica Lynn; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah and Matthew. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Margaret, of Green Lane.
Services were to be private. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.