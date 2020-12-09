Lloyd G. Nygaard, 87, of Ocean View, Del., passed away at home on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1932, to the late Elmer Nygaard and the late Ella Pederson.
Nygaard was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. After serving his country, Nygaard worked for Wilbar & Arnold in Alexandria, Va., as the parts manager for 31 years. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Connie, moved to Ocean View, where he enjoyed being involved in the community, including being a member of the Ocean View VFW, delivering groceries for the CHEER Center, participating in the Bethany Beach Fourth of July Parade with AARP and being regular morning walker on the Bethany boardwalk. He was a member at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach.
In addition to his parents, Nygaard was preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly and Naomi. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary “Connie” Condon; children, Celeste Douglass and her husband, Andy, Michael Nygaard and his wife, Joann, and Stacy Nygaard; grandchildren, Nicole Boring and her husband, Tim, Ann Camper and her husband, Darren, Ashly Welch and her husband, Andy, and Brandon Nygaard; great-grandchildren Brent, Jesse, Desiree, Lucas and Lakedon; and great-great-granddaughter, Vayda Nicole, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A viewing was to be held Dec. 7, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del., with a Mass of Christian Burial on Dec. 8 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Frankford, Del. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the Children’s National Medical Center; 111 Michigan Ave. NW; Washington, DC 20010, or to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Ann’s Catholic Church; 691 Garfield Pkwy.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930.