Lisa Marie Goodman Henderson, 50, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. She fought this disease with dignity and grace, like she lived her life. She was born Sept. 24, 1969, in Baltimore Md., and lived most of her life in Maryland until moving to Delaware in 2012.
Henderson earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Chamberlain University in Illinois and achieved her certification in oncology nursing. She was an oncology nurse for Frederick Oncology in Frederick, Md., for 12 years. She then became an oncology nurse and eventually nursing manager at Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Being totally devoted and loving to her friends and family, Henderson loved being a nurse more than anything. She spent a large part of her life caring and nurturing others. She was described as a loving friend, mentor and fabulous boss to many. She was a loving, compassionate and genuine soul who gave of herself to anyone she met. Everyone who had any contact with her fell in love with her immediately, and her smile would light up a room the minute she entered. Heaven has gained a true angel.
Henderson is survived by her loving husband, Wade Henderson; her sons, Jeffrey and Adam Goodman; her daughters, Courtney and Lindy; her cherished grandchildren, Maura, Evelyn, Autumn and Declan; her devoted parents, Lucy and Richard Goodman of Baltimore; and her sister, Michele Goodman of Easton, Md.
“If ever there is a tomorrow/ When we’re not together,/ There is something you must always remember,/ You are Braver than you believe,/ Stronger than you seem/ and Smarter than you think./ But the most important thing is/ even if we are apart,/ I’ll always be with you.”
A memorial service Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation, 5212 McCormick Avenue, Baltimore Md., followed by lunch in the church hall.
A nursing scholarship has been established at the Beebe School of Nursing in Lewes, Del., in honor and memory of Henderson, to carry on her legacy in oncology nursing. Memorial donations can be sent to Beebe Medical Foundation (memo: Lisa Henderson scholarship); 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958 (or www.beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation/donate). Arrangements were by Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.