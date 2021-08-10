Lisa Ann Hoban, 60, passed peacefully, in the arms of her husband, on July 30, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born on July 30, 1961, in Selbyville, Del., to Horace and Jean Lynch.
Hoban graduated from Indian River High School in 1979 and then married her best friend, Robert “Bobby” Hoban, in 1983. She worked for Baltimore Trust for 11 years.
She will be remembered for her smile, kind heart and her dry sense of humor. Her grandkids will remember her for the bedtime stories she would tell. She enjoyed music and a good cup of coffee. A night of playing checkers was also a good time for her and Bobby. She will be missed so dearly by all.
Hoban is survived by two sisters, Kay Murawski and Jeannie McInnis, and two brothers, Greg and Kevin Lynch; her children Justin and Courtney Hoban; and two grandchildren, Laila and Masen Phillips. She is also survived by nephews Kevin and Ryan, and nieces Stacy, Leah and Jenna.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.