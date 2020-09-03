Lionel Joseph “Joe” Butler, 94, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Md., and founded L.J. Butler Plumbing & Heating Company, passing the family business to his five sons and his grandsons.
Butler loved his family time and enjoyed gardening, boating and casino games. He was better known as “Pop-Pop Joe.”
He entered World War II active service on Feb. 14, 1944, in the U.S. Navy, and served on the vessels NTS, Bainbridge, Md., and U.S. Submarine Base Pearl Harbor. He received the Pacific Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal with an honorable discharge as seaman first class.
Butler was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer T. Butler and Anna Mary Marx Butler; grandson, David Allen Butler Jr.; sisters, Anna Magsaman and her husband, Fred, Laura Spine and her husband, Anthony; and brothers, Wilmer and his wife, Betty, and Brice and his wife, Delores. He is survived by the love of his life, Marie Tine Butler; sons, Lionel and his wife, Joyce, David and his wife, Gail, Mark and his wife, Delynn, Thomas and his wife, Julie, and Jeffrey and his wife, Terri; daughters, Kerry Robusto and her husband, James, and Barbara Dileonardi and her partner, Mark Showacre; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Mulhausan and her husband, Whitey, and Patricia Cerf; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
The family offered a “thank you” to Beebe hospital, Seasons Hospice, Coastal Home Care and Melson Funeral Services for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234; 29265 Marshy Hope Way; Ocean View, DE 19970. A private gathering will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com