Linda T. Rossi, 70, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Albert Polk and Sevalia (Marini) Polk.
She was a wife, mother and homemaker and a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, quilting, traveling with her sisters, walking with friends and spending summers at the pool in her community.
Rossi was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Rossi, in 2012. She is survived by three sons, Jeff Rossi and his wife, Angela, of Wilmington, Del., Dan Rossi and his wife, Monika, of Elkton, Md., and Kenny Rossi and his fiancée, Sandra, of Anaheim, Calif.; four sisters, Peggy Mahan of Morrisville, Pa., Patty Werner of New Market, Md., Michele O’Toole of West Anton, N.J., and Maria Astorga of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Al Polk of Devonshire, N.J., and Kevin Polk of Mobile, Ala.; and five grandchildren, Peyton, Justin, Taylor, Jaxon and Nixon.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association at www.ALS.org/donate. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.