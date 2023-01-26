Linda Rae Regan, 82, sadly left us on Dec. 9, 2022. Born Jan. 17, 1940, in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Raynor “Skip” Striegel Grant and John Striegel.
She lived abroad, in Florida and in the Washington, D.C., metro area until she made Bethany Beach, Del., her home in 1997. She was a long-time real estate agent, half of the Long & Foster Bethany Twins team with her sister, Laurie.
She loved to play tennis, play bridge, travel, plan gourmet meals and spend time with her family.
“We will always carry her memory in our hearts.”
Regan is survived by her sister, Laurie Shelton; her son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Hillary; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Riley.
An open-house memorial will be held Feb. 4, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Laurie Shelton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Georgetown, Del.