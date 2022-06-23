Linda Nora Lykins, 81, born June 7, 1941, in New Martinsville, W.Va., peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Gull Creek Senior Living in Berlin, Md. She was the daughter of the late Clifford Truex and the late Nora (Briggs) Truex.
After leaving New Martinsville, she settled in Delaware to start her life with her late husband Jerry M. Lykins. She retired from CVS at Christiana Mall, where she oversaw the cosmetics department. Linda and Jerry Lykins, formerly from St. George’s, Del., designed and built their forever home together in Millsboro, Del.
She was a former member of the Newark Baptist Church and an active member of East Gate Presbyterian Church in Millsboro. Before Jerry Lykins’s passing, the couple spent many days with the Pioneer Club at the church. Sharing a deep love for the Lord, the two also participated in many Bible studies at the church and on their own.
Linda Lykins enjoyed reminiscing and telling stories of her life in New Martinsville with her parents and her late brother, Norman Truex. She enjoyed going out to eat, snacking on peanut M&M’s late at night, talking on the phone, cleaning, going to the boardwalk to people-watch, laugh until she couldn’t any longer and, of course, tell stories of her and Jerry’s life together. She also greatly enjoyed listening to Jimmy Swaggert, listening to Christian music and studying her Bible.
She was generous to a fault, a very proud Christian. Along with her love for the Lord, she deeply loved her grandchildren. She was known as “Mommom” to each of them. To know her, was to feel her light, her love.
Lykins is survived by two daughters, Deanna Swearer of Ocean View, Del., and Cheryl Fuhrman of Millsboro, Del.; four grandchildren, Chris “C.J” Foster Jr., Kelsy Swearer and Shania Fuhrman, all of Millsboro, Del., and Abby Swearer of Dover, Del.; along with a sister-in-law, Nancy Truex of New Martinsville, W.Va.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Melson’s Funeral Services, located at 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. The funeral services will begin at noon, followed by interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for memorial contributions in Lykins’ name to the Parkinson’s Foundation by visiting http://www.parkinson.org/. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.