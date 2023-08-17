Linda Mae Snyder passed away in the peace of her own home on Aug. 10, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in 1941 in Paterson, N.J., to Thomas Van Saun and Eleanor (McFadden) Van Saun.
Snyder was a 1958 graduate of Paterson High School and went on to graduate from Hackensack School of Nursing in Hackensack, N.J. After nursing school, she was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. She was stationed at Chanute AFB, Ill., where she met the love of her life, Mike Snyder. After a year of courtship, they married on April 3, 1965.
As with many women from that generation, Snyder sacrificed a career to start a family, “and we were so fortunate that she made that choice,” her children said. She devoted her life to her husband and kids, crisscrossing the globe over a 28-year military career. She could pack and organize like a pro and always made the feel like they had a “home.”
The light of her life was her kids and grandkids. One didn’t drop by for a short visit without her putting out a spread of food and encouraging everyone to stay the night. She loved corralling all the kids for nights of card and board games, movies and storytelling. She was gracious, stubborn, the first to laugh at a good joke, and a penny-pincher with great skill in stretching budgets.
The last four years of her life were very difficult, as rheumatoid arthritis and Alzheimer’s gradually diminished the proud lady her family all knew. “Through it all, our father demonstrated love and compassion in caring for her at home and keeping her safe.” “Linda will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but she lives on in each of us. We hope and pray to be reunited again in Heaven.”
Snyder is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mike Snyder, along with her three sons and their families. Mike (and Kent), Tom (and Lynn) and Bryan (and Eileen). She was a doting grandmother to 12 grandkids, Christopher, Kayla, Colin, Maggie, Patrick, Kate, Frank, Nora, Lucy, Bridget, Judy and Tess.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. “Without our caregiver and hospice team, we would have been lost.” Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences maybe sent online at www.watsonfh.com.