Linda M. Murrow, 78, of Dagsboro, Del. formerly of Hyattsville, Md., passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was born in McComas, W.Va., on April 5, 1942, daughter of the late Lawrence Marinelli and Gladys (Mariotti) Marinelli.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved quilting and gardening. She was also a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beltsville, Md.
Murrow is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael S. Murrow; three children, Michael Murrow Jr., Elizabeth Ann Murrow, and Brian Murrow and his wife, Christine; and two grandchildren, Jack and Henry Murrow.
A graveside service was to be held Aug. 25, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md. A Memorial Mass will be held in the spring of 2021. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.