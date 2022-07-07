On June 22, 2022, Linda Joyce Kane was united with her savior in heaven. She was born in 1940 in Moline, Ill., daughter of Willard Laird and Lewanda (Dodd) Laird.
Kane was raised in East Moline, Ill. She had recently written a short memoir of some of her fondest childhood memories. As a youth, she became an accomplished pianist and organist. She supported countless community and church musical events. She graduated from United Township High School in East Moline. After high school, she attended Moody Bible Institute and graduated from Western Illinois University. It was there that she met her husband, Gary Kane. The couple had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December 2022.
They settled into their careers and lived in Manassas, Va., for more than 30 years. In addition to teaching music lessons, she began working for the U.S. Navy, operating some of the earliest computers used in military technology. Those skills led her to a long and rewarding civilian career with the Navy.
Upon retirement, the Kanes moved from Manassas, Va., to their “beach house” in Dagsboro, Del. There, they found a new church family and always welcomed many to enjoy the seaside, friendship and many bushels of blue crabs!
Throughout her life, Kane’s free time was devoted to music fellowship with her church and visits with friends and family. She was the mastermind and host of many family cruises and precious get-togethers. Finding the best shopping spots, yard sales and bargains was a joy shared frequently, as well as the “show and tell” of the best finds.
Blessed with early retirements, national and international travel was a favorite pastime for the Kanes. Together, they were able to set foot on nearly every continent. Her positive and welcoming spirit led her to have a lasting impact on many lives.
Throughout most of her life, Linda Kane continued to volunteer, including in many church music programs. She had a musical gift that she shared by playing for others, whether it be for an entire congregation or playing for someone on the phone during the pandemic. Her faith guided her throughout multiple cancer survivals. Daughters Krissen Kane Burriss and Karen Kane Barnett spent priceless memories with family in Delaware, especially the past two years.
Kane’s giving nature supported several Burriss family mission trips to Nicaragua. She always had a heart for supporting missions, both locally and abroad. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and would take them boating, shopping and swimming. The kids would stay up late at “Camp Grandma,” playing Yahtzee or other games.
Preceding Kane in death were a brother, Robert (husband of Georgia) Laird, and her parents, Willard and Lewanda Laird. She has left a legacy of faith to her remaining family members, including her husband, Gary Kane; daughters, Krissen (and David) Burriss, and Karen Barnett. She has five grandchildren, Meghan (and Nick) Hauenstein, Amanda (and Derek) Baudoin, Joseph (and Julie) Burriss, Lauren Burriss and Molly Barnett. She also has five great-grandchildren, Gavin Hauenstein, Casey Hauenstein, Landon Baudoin, Wyatt Baudoin and Benjamin Baudoin. She has one remaining brother, Jon (and Julia) Laird.
“She would want everyone to know that salvation is easy, attained only through belief in our loving God and his son, Jesus. She fought the good fight; she finished the race. She kept the faith. (2Tim4:7)”
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 2 p.m. Kane’s life memorial webpage and her virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.