Linda J. Koons, 81, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Red Lion, Pa., passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Cadia Renaissance Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. She was born in Windsor, Pa., on May 19, 1941, daughter of the late Roy Sechrist and the late Gertrude (Kinard) Sechrist.
Koons had retired from work as the office manager for GTE after 32 years of service.
She was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in Windsor, Pa. After retiring and moving to Delaware in 1992, she transferred her membership to Long Neck Methodist Church in Millsboro, where she served as the church organist. She also enjoyed playing the piano and bells, and was involved in the church choir.
Although Koons and her husband, Ron, had no children of their own, she loved kids, and her nieces thought of her as their second mother. She was always ready to help someone in need.
In addition to her parents, Koons was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Koons, in 2012; a sister, Norma Payne; a niece, Kathy Payne; and a great-great-niece, Nora Sharp. She is survived by two nieces, Cindy Crawford and her fiancé, Jay Trosino, of Dallastown, Pa., and Roxanne Badders and her husband, Monte, of Red Lion, Pa.; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York, PA 17402. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Koons’ name to Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.