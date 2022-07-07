Linda Elizabeth Spear-Ritchie, 74, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away during the late hours of June 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family in Ocean View, Del. She was born on March 10, 1948, daughter of the late Samuel and Sara Spear.
Ritchie was born and raised in Wilmington, Del., before she and her husband moved the family to their beach home in 1986. She was a loyal member of Bethel Tabernacle church for more than 40 years. She helped promote multiple projects within the church, including the Helping Hands Food Bank.
“Linda was a stranger to none and was always ready to speak the word of god, as she was a strong believer in her faith. Linda loved her family and friends very much, and held everyone she met dear to her heart. The loss of Linda is great; however, she is reunited in heaven with her lord and savior, devoted husband of 58 loving, wonderful years, and many missed family members.”
“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your god; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous hand.” — Isaiah 41:10
Ritchie was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Harry Ritchie Jr.; her parents, Samuel and Sara Spear; an older sister, Patricia McCaffery; and an older brother, Robert Spear. She is survived by her four children, David (and Linda) Ritchie, Steven (and Michelle) Ritchie, Brian Ritchie, and Heather (and Wes) Barnes; seven grandchildren, Zachary (and Amber) Ritchie, Alexis (and Brandon) Wharton, Bailey Ritchie, John (and Jaimie) Wharton, Abigail Green, Catie Ritchie and Erin Ritchie; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ritchie, Alysen Ritchie and Wrenley Wharton; and a loving sister, Barbara (and Larry) Jester.
A celebration of Ritchie’s life will be held at Bethel Tabernacle Church, 34190 Omar Road, Frankford, Del., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at noon. Following the services, light refreshments and fellowship will be provided at the Millsboro Fire Department’s fire hall, 109 E. State St., Millsboro, Del., which all are being encouraged to attend. To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhomesdelaware.com.