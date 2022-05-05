Linda E. Best-Nowakowski, 67, lost her brave fight with cancer on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She is now healthy and well, enjoying the company of her parents, niece, nephew and a host of aunts, uncles and friends that have gone before her. She was born to Alfred G. Best Sr. and M. Edna Best in Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Del., on a sunny day, May 5, 1954.
Best-Nowakowski resided in the Lewes area her entire life. She was a graduate in the Class of 1972 from Cape Henlopen High School, where she was an active member of the high school band and chorus. During her senior year, she did an internship with the Robert Hoyt Accounting firm, where she continued to work until joining the family-run business of Thos. Best & Sons. She worked as a clerk and manager of the service department of Best Equipment, a division of Thos. Best & Sons. She greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and engaging blue eyes. She became president of Thos. Best & Sons and was vice president of Best Equipment.
She enjoyed travelling, especially to Key West, where she and her husband, Bruce, vacationed for many years. The couple loved boating and fishing on their vessel, the Summer Breeze.
Best-Nowakowski was a loving daughter, wife, sister and aunt. She enjoyed people and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She was never afraid to state her opinion on any subject.
In her youth, she was active at Midway Presbyterian Church. In later years, she was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes.
Best-Nowakowski leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Bruce A. Nowakowski; brother Alfred G. Best Jr. and his wife, Fay; brother Robert F. Best Sr.; her nephews, Robert F. Best Jr., Alfred G. Best III and niece Kristy B. Wells; as well as nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
Burial was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Highway, Suite 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Her life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.