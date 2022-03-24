Linda A. Speros, 78, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Potomac, Md., passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Christiana Healthcare in Newark, Del. She was born in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 1943, daughter of the late Raymond Soo and Anita (Casper) Soo.
Speros was a hairstylist prior to becoming a restauranteur. She and her husband, Leo, were long-time restaurant owners. They owned Normandy Farm in Potomac, Md., Leo & Linda’s in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., and Clubhouse in Gaithersburg, Md., prior to her retirement to Bethany. After moving to Bethany, she worked as the “hostess with the mostest” at Mickey’s Family Crab House for 16 years and another 10 years with Hook LLC.
Her life centered around her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and loved to cook. She was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, and will be missed for her fun-loving and vibrant personality.
In addition to her parents, Speros was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Johnny Quinn. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Leonidas “Leo” Speros; seven children, Vasilia Speros Vidi and her husband, Peter, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., James L Speros and his wife, Ellen, of Great Falls, Va., Angie Speros Scarfone and her husband, Danny, of Parkland, Fla., George T. Speros and his partner, Chuck Blevins, of Richmond, Va., Pete C. Speros and his wife, Jessica, of Great Falls, Va.,, Christie Speros Quinn of Selbyville, Del., and Charlene Speros Bryan and her husband, Tim, of Ocean View, Del.; and a sister, Lucia Kellough of Odenton, Md. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Jimmy, Christopher, Danny Scarfone Jr., Will, Alexa, Victoria, Justin, Briana, Kayla, Carmine, Maelyn, Avery and McNevin; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia.
A celebration of Speros’ life will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Ocean View, Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may gather after 11 a.m. Following the services at the funeral home, the family invited everyone to continue celebrating Speros at a reception at Bear Trap Dunes, 7 Clubhouse Drive, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to a charity that was very close to her heart, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.