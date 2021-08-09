Linda A. Adamson, 60, of Laurel, Del., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at home. She was born in Morrow County, Ore., the daughter of Willie Dean Wyatt and his wife, Maxine, and the late Harriet Hazel (Cannon) Wyatt.
Adamson was a member of Laurel Wesleyan Church.
In addition to her father and stepmother, she is survived by a sister, Lisa J. West and her husband, Max, of Georgetown; a half-brother, Erik Wyatt of Idaho; and a niece, Haley Wyatt.
A memorial service was to be held on Wednesday, July 28, at Laurel Wesleyan Church in Laurel, Del., with the Rev. Scott Conn officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adamson’s memory may be made to Laurel Wesleyan Church, 30186 Seaford Road, Laurel, DE 19956. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.