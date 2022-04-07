Lillian “Virginia” Custin, 77, of Felton, Del., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on Sept. 24, 1944, daughter of the late Clevert Bell Willen and the late Lillian White (Goslee) Willen.
She was a devoted mother and gave of herself to her large and loving family. Throughout her illness, she always had an upbeat attitude and was waiting for Jesus to call her home.
In addition to her parents, Custin was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Vernon Custin, in 2017, and two sons, Clark Harold Payne and William Henry Taylor. She is survived by her five children, George Melvin “Mickey” Payne, Aurelia Ellen “Renee” Ferguson, Brenda Joyce Hopkins, John Weinacht Taylor Jr. and Lucky Phillip Taylor; a sister, Rita Horris; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A viewing and funeral service were to be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services. Interment was to follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.