Heaven lovingly welcomed an angel, as Lillian Rose O’Neill, 93, of Millsboro Del., passed away and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born on March 24, 1927, in New York City to the late Robert Werner and Lillian Bertrand.
O’Neill lived in New York City before relocating to Wilmington, Del., at age 11. A 1942 graduate of P.S. Dupont High School in Wilmington, she made a 30-plus-year career as a secretary with DuPont and other agencies before retiring to Sussex County in 2003.
“Lily Rose” was known for her kind, loving and humble nature. Her intelligence and witty remarks kept folks laughing. “She had the most adventurous and gracious spirit and taught us all many things by her gentle example. We will all treasure her memories and carry her love in our hearts.”
She loved God, family and friends, nature and all animals. Anyone that knew her knows she left this world a much better place.
In addition to her parents, O’Neill was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James O’Neill. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy O’Neill of Millsboro and Christine O’Neill of Newark, Del.; four grandchildren to whom she was a beloved “Gran,” Megan and her husband, Magnus, Stephanie and her husband, Anthony, Jason and Mark; and four great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private, at the request of family due to COVID-19. A celebration of O’Neill’s life may be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a tree be planted in one of the National Forests. Visit arborday.org/giveatree.