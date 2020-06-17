Lillian B. Burgess, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the care of her family and Delaware Hospice. She was born a coal miner’s daughter in Mifflin, W.Va., to the late Elza E. Billups and Ella Rae Stone Billups.
In her younger years, she worked as a sales clerk at Woolworth’s department store. Her interests included quilting, crocheting, reading, playing flinch, crossword puzzles, and cooking and baking for her family. Burgess was a member of the Indian River Senior Center quilting group.
She was a gracious person who made friends instantly but would not be pushed around. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, Burgess was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Burgess, in 2003; a son, Edward F. Burgess, in 2010; two sisters, Margaret Eley and Freda Campbell; and a brother-in-law, Robert Burgess. She is survived by three children, John P. Burgess and his wife, Bettylou, of Georgetown, Del., Kathryn Jean Redmond and her husband, Jack, of Sykesville, Md., and Jack’s sister, Barbara Nieberding, and David Frank Burgess and his wife, Jovi, of Hawkensville, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Burgess of Lewes, Del.; a sister, Jane Morgan of Keene, N.H.; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Burgess was blessed to have special neighbors and caregivers through Seniors Helping Seniors. Delaware Hospice was instrumental in her comfort care during her last days.
Due to COVID-19 and state-of-emergency restrictions, there will be a private family service. Burgess will be laid to rest with her husband at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation; P.O. Box 5014; Hagerstown, MD 21714-5014, or to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963, or to The American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478; Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.