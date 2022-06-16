Lila M. Pennell, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on Sept. 11, 1925, in Baltimore, Md., to parents Carl Steinkraus and Evelyn Kane Steinkraus.
She married Alvin S. “Sam” Pennell on June 5, 1943, at Zion Lutheran Church in Baltimore.
He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2012. She was also preceded in death by a half-brother. She is survived by two daughters, Carla Lee Asman, widow of Peter Asman; and Cynthia Ann Lashinsky, widow of Daniel Lashinsky. She had four grandchildren, Joy Long, Kelly Stone, Brian Asman and Brett Asman; along with eight great-grandchildren, Veronica Long, Zackary Long, Caleb Stone, Madelyn Stone, Samuel Asman, Camila Asman, Daniel Asman and Benjamin Asman.
A celebration of Pennell’s life will be held at a later date, at Brandywine Assisted Living near Selbyville, Del., where she had lived. She will be buried alongside her husband, Sam, at Fockler Cemetery in Saxton, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Saxton United Methodist Women, Church Street 16678 or Saxton Community Library, 315 Front Street, P.O. Box 34, Saxton, PA 16678, in Pennell’s name. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.