Ligita “Lee” Cerasani, 84, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Annapolis, Md., passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Riga, Latvia, to the late Edgars and Betija Briedis.
Cerasani and her parents fled to Germany in 1944 and, at age 14, she was sponsored to United States by the Lutheran Church and settled in New York. Ballet and tap dancing, and piano were her passions, and she attended Elmira College and Rochester University.
She married the love of her life, Arthur J. Cerasani, in Rochester, N.Y. They relocated to Annapolis, Md., to raise their children and eventually opened Ski Haus Sports Center. They enjoyed attending Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concerts and ballets at the Kennedy Center, and traveled as much as possible. Cerasani made personal connections to employees, reps and customers.
Known for her strong character, forgiving nature, sense of style and loving spirit, she always had a “Joke of the Day.” In addition, she was an avid gardener, loved music and her friends (the BG’s), and always came to the rescue for those in need.
Cerasani was preceded in death by her son, Michael Melchiorre of Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Arthur J. Cerasani; daughters, Linda Fier and her husband Bob, of Millersville, Md., Andra Cerasani and partner, Vince, of Pasadena, Md., Lisa Cerasani and partner, Tony, of Selbyville, Del., and Inga Strucko and her husband, Richard, of Chester, Md.; brothers, Bill Briedis of Delaware and John Briedis of Florida; grandchildren, Blair, Lindsay, Ricky and Sara; great-grandchild, Bella; and her dear friend and “sister,” Inga Briedis of Delaware.
Cremation was to be private at the request of the family. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the Macular Degeneration Association (www.macularhope.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.