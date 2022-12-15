Lige Thomas “Tom” Harmon, 74, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Newark, Del., passed away at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Nov. 25, 2022. He was born in Meador, Mingo County, W.Va., on March 21, 1948, son of the late Lige Harmon and Eloise (Stafford) Harmon.
A proud Marine serving from 1965 to 1970, Harmon did three tours in Vietnam as a mechanic, earning numerous awards and medals. He was an entrepreneur, owning and running multiple businesses throughout his lifetime: Harmon’s Diagnostic Center, Harmon’s Video Store, Harmon’s Flea Market, The Rock Pile and Harmon’s Lawn & Landscape.
In addition to his parents, Harmon was preceded in death by four siblings, Annetta Edward, Christine Bottomley, Ronald W. Harmon and Danny L. Harmon. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah J. (Burdine) Harmon; his daughters, Lisa Michele Moseley (and Dan) and Dorothy Harmon–McDowell (and C. Lou); five grandchildren, Storm M. McDowell, Lucas S. McDowell, Christopher Morris, Michele Moseley and Bobby Moseley; eight great-grandchildren, Sky Morris, Mia Morris, Cameron Morris, Greyson Moseley, Maximilliam McDowell, Draco L. McDowell, Roman P. McDowell and Skyler Campbell; and four siblings, Joyce Bell, James K. Harmon, Valerie Harmon and George Harmon.
Funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.