Lewis G. Newsome, 92, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. He was born in Salem, N.J., on Aug. 4, 1929, to Elwood Newsome and Edna Roosevelt Newsome.
Newsome served as a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired as a sergeant from the Delaware River Port Authority in 1985. He was an active 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a very active member of the Cape Henlopen Senior Center.
He will be remembered for always making people laugh and for being very humble. He never liked to be fussed over.
Newsome is survived by his long-time love, Nellie. He is also survived by three daughters, two step-children, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery near Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.