Lewis A. Callaway, 81, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Milford, Del., son of the late Lewis Harrington and Sara Eliza (Fox) Callaway.
Callaway proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He graduated from Milford High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Goldey-Beacom College. He started a lifelong career in finance for the Bank of Delaware and later with PNC. He finally retired in 1998 after more than 35 years.
Callaway was an officer and past president of the American Institute of Banking. He served on several committees and was very active at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. He had a passion for travel, especially cruises to Alaska. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandsons, who were the apples of his eye.
In addition to his parents, Callaway was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Callaway, and his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Callaway. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Gail (Layman) Callaway of Lewes; his son, Steve Callaway and his wife, Jenn, of Middletown, Del.; his brother, Robert E. Callaway of Milford; his sister, Sandra Bradley of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; his grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Callaway; and his four-legged companion, Diesel.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Lewes Fire Department; P.O. Box 225; Lewes, DE 19958, or to your local Brandywine Valley SPCA (http://bvspca.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.