Levin Albartus Clark Sr., 78, passed away in the loving care of his devoted family on Feb. 17, 2021, at his home in Selbyville, Del. He was born in Berlin, Md., to the late William Clark and Jenny Hudson Clark.
Clark was a profoundly dedicated family man, which all began when he married Erma Jean Toomey on June 26, 1971. He worked as a construction mechanic, beginning at H&H Poultry, Swann Construction, Mountaire and Cygnet Construction. He was a hardworking, wonderful family man, a terrific husband, father and grandfather. He was very kind, very well-liked and outgoing, and when necessary, he was outspoken. He loved softball, baseball, dirt-track racing and attending auctions. He also loved old cars.
In addition to his parents, Clark was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters, Bill, Paul, Sarah and Gertrude Clark. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Erma Clark of Selbyville; four children, Levin Clark Jr. of Georgetown, Del., Tammy Clark of Millsboro, Del., Jeff Clark and his wife, Dannette, of Dagsboro, Del., and Billy Clark and his wife, Amy, of Selbyville; a sister, Mary Hall and her husband, Elmer, of Selbyville; two brothers, Tom Clark and his wife, Diane, of Berlin, and Charles Clark of Selbyville; five grandchildren, Adam Clark and his wife, Deanna, and Justin Clark, Karrah Clark, Logan Clark and Katie Clark; two great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Kaya Clark; his canine friend, Hoochie; and his many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, who will surely miss him.
The funeral and a walk-through viewing were to be held Feb. 24, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Bob Boyce. Interment was to follow in the Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.