Lester R. “Les” Worthington, 79, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Hamilton Square, N.J., and Philadelphia, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 28, 1944, son of the late Lester R. Worthington and Claire Marie (Welsh) Worthington.
He proudly served his country from 1962 to 1967 in the U.S. Air Force, where his career started in law enforcement. Following his discharge from the military, he was a Philadelphia police officer and retired after a total of 46 years in law enforcement as a lieutenant with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office homicide unit.
He was a Mason with the Mozart Lodge 436 in Philadelphia, Pa.; and a member of the Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Ocean View, Del. He enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and spending time with his family.
Worthington is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dottie (Mash) Worthington; three daughters, Lisa Worthington Mansi (and Robert), Heather Hoth (and Tony) and Andrea Friedland (and Michael); and five grandchildren, Tyler Hodder, Ryan Hodder, Brianna Mansi, Chelsie Friedland and Devin Friedland.
Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.