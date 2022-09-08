Lester “Jack” Wilson passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 98, at his beloved beach house in Ocean View, Del. He was born in Corry, Pa., on Feb. 27, 1924, and moved with his family to North Carolina. He spent most of his life in Arlington, Va.
Wilson lived a full life. He served the country flying 15 missions over Japan in World War II. After he graduated from Wake Forest University, he was a manager of the egg marketing service of the Central Carolina Farmers Exchange, and for most of his career he was a guidance counselor at Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Va.
He was active in his churches, Trinity Presbyterian and Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist. He also leaves a host of longtime friends and other relatives he remained in close contact with throughout the years. He will be missed for his friendship, generosity and helpful spirit. He was appreciative for the wonderful love and support from so many friends.
Wilson will be buried on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, with the burial procession starting at 11 a.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, Va. Celebration-of-Life services will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, Del., and Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5533 16th Arlington, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist or Trinity Presbyterian Church.