Leslie Todd “Les” Evans, 59, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born in Salisbury, Md., on June 10, 1961, to the late Donald L. Evans and to Clara M. Tracy, who survives him.
Evans graduated from Indian River High School in 1979. He co-owned and operated Fireplace Specialties LLC with his dear friend, Kevin Lynch. He was a master craftsman and talented artist. He was a man of his word, loyal to a fault, a dedicated hard worker and always willing to help others.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM 37 of Dagsboro, Ducks Unlimited, Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen and, last but not least, the BAMF Club. Evans enjoyed numerous vacations to the Outer Banks with family and friends, giving lessons in foosball and watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood films. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, spending time on his Grady-White and great appreciation for all types of waterfowl. For many years, he found enjoyment and relaxation in woodworking and decoy carving.
Evans was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, son/brother-in-law and wonderful friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to his father, Evans was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Daniel Tracy; mother-in-law, Sandy Baker; and brother-in-law, David Baker. He is survived by his mother, Clara M. Tracy of Gumboro, Del.; his devoted wife of 26 years, Vicky Baker Evans of Dagsboro; two children, Taylor Evans and Amanda Evans, both of Dagsboro; his loving canine companion, A.J.; a sister, Donna Evans of Gumboro; a brother, Davis R. Evans and his wife, Cheryl, of Millsboro, Del.; his parents-in-law, Vic and Brenda Baker of Gumboro; five nieces, Courtney Edwards, Connor Evans, Blaire Beaver, Brooke Wooleyhand and Rylee Baker; four nephews, Dylan Evans, Cole Baker, Christopher Wooleyhand and Jase Baker; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and -nephews, extended family members and many friends.
A visitation and private memorial service (with Zoom broadcast) were to be held Sept. 26, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Living Stones Church; 31695 Winterplace Pkwy.; Salisbury, MD 21804, or to Bethel U.M. Church; P.O. Box 147; Dagsboro, DE 19939, or to Gumboro U.M. Church, c/o Edith Richards; 34922 Peartree Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.