Leroy Nelson Collins, 96, of Bellingham, Wash., and previously of Ocean View, Del.; Fairhope, Ala.; and Yeadon, Pa., passed away quietly on Sept. 7, 2021. He can now join his late beloved wife of 60 years, Jean Pasierb Collins, of whom he said: “It was the love of a lifetime.” Collins was born on July 25, 1925, a native of Roxana, Del., and the son of the late Eli Collins Sr. and Agnes McCabe Collins.
He was a marine engineer, holding a chief engineer’s license, and was licensed in steam, mechanical and electrical engineering. He spent his career working for Atlantic Refining Company/Atlantic-Richfield (ARCO)/BP.
After spending years at sea on oil tankers, he spent the last decades of his career as the Port Engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, Wash., once the Alaska pipeline opened. There, he was in charge of all the tankers’ mechanical, repair, logistical and personnel issues when the ship arrived at the refinery from Alaska. A true company man, he was famous for his dedication, problem-solving, sharp decision making and sharp tongue. He often said that some of best and favorite years were spent at sea.
Collins had joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 16, altering his birth certificate to be of age, during World War II. He served on an LCT (landing craft tank) in the initial invasion wave on D-Day, lowering the ramp for the tanks (which immediately sunk) and the troops aboard. It was an experience that he seldom talked about but that often gave him nightmares, even to this year. He spent the remainder of the war on both the European and Pacific war fronts in naval combat. He fought Golden Gloves in the Navy.
Key interests in his life were his wife, Jean, his children, his siblings, storytelling and his work. He was a Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite Masonic Lodge, and a Shriner. He was a member of the First Congregation Church of Bellingham. He was a born storyteller and could enthrall a listener with his stories about the sea, ships, crew members, family and his Delaware upbringing, for hours.
Collins was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Eli Collins Jr. and Donald Collins, and a sister, Wanda Collins Conley. He is survived by a son, Michael Collins and his wife, Carolyn, of Hendersonville, N.C.; a daughter, Carol Wight and her husband, Steve Wight, of Ferndale, Wash.; four grandchildren, Lauren Collins Carstensen, Jessica Collins, Lucas Wight and Eric Wight; and a great-grandson, Matthew Carstensen. He has one remaining brother, Lewis Collins of Seaford, Del.; a sister-in-law, Janice Collins of Clarksville, Del.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will conduct a private memorial service after his cremation by Moles Farewell Tributes. “Rest In peace now, Leroy. You are loved and will be missed by all.”