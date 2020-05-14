Leroy F. Marvel, 83, of Clarksville, Del., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown, Del. He was born in Millville, Del., on Jan. 27, 1937, son of the late Kendall Marvel and Cora Mae (Rickards) Marvel.
Marvel worked for 20 years as the parts manager for Showell Farms and then for Perdue Farms for five years. He then opened a successful lawnmower repair shop at his home for 15 years before his retirement.
He loved spending time with his family. His love of racing brought his family together, as he built a go-cart track at his home. Countless hours were spent building and racing go-carts with his immediate and extended family. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother who loved to kid and tease those around him.
In addition to his parents, Marvel was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Marvel. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, JoAnn (Mitchell) Marvel; two sons, Todd Marvel of Frankford, Del., and Keith Marvel and his wife, Beth, of Dagsboro, Del.; two grandchildren, Tanner Keith Marvel and Terra Elizabeth Marvel; and five siblings, Gene Marvel of Dagsboro, Kenny Marvel of Frankford, Sandra Thomas and her husband, Bill, of Millsboro, Del., Diane Buskirk and her husband, Joe, of Elkton, Md., and Bill Marvel and his wife, Faye, of Lincoln, Del.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be held privately, at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Blackwater Fellowship Church; P.O. Box 549; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.