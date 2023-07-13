Leonidas Demetrious “Leo” Speros, 91, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Potomac, Md., passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, in Potomac Falls, Va. His presence will forever remain in the hearts and memories of everyone who knew him. Born on May 2, 1932, in Washington, D.C., to James and Vasilikie Speros, Speros was an accomplished restauranteur in the Washington, D.C., area.
Speros graduated in 1949 from Wilson High School, where he was a standout athlete, a first-team All-Metropolitan in football, basketball and baseball. He won the coveted Washington, D.C., Touchdown Club “Timmie” Award for outstanding high school football player in Washington in 1949. In 1950, he won the prestigious high school football athlete of the year award, the Jim Thorpe Award. Of the many scholarships offers he received, he chose to embark on a college career at the University of Maryland, where he played for legendary head football coach Jim Tatum. His success as a football player was the first highlight of a life filled with an abundance of family, friends and teammates.
Following his football career, the Speros family purchased the 65-acre Normandy Farm Restaurant in 1956, and it became a landmark award-winning fine-dining establishment in the Washington, D.C., area for a quarter-century. In the 1980s and 1990s, Speros and his wife, Linda, owned restaurant establishments Leo & Linda’s in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., and the Clubhouse Sports Restaurant in Gaithersburg, Md., prior to their retirement in 1999 to Bethany Beach, where they had resided for the last 24 years.
In his early years, Speros was a member of Saint Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, D.C. He and Linda Speros were members of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, Md., and later, Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach.
The Speroses raised eight children, and he was affectionally known as “Pappy” to his 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and had a true love of all sports, especially when it involved his own children and grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than spending Saturday afternoons cheering on his children and grandchildren at their college football games over many years. He also found a unique pride and joy attending grandchildren’s dance recitals, musical performances, equestrian shows, softball games and many other experiences he shared with them.
Speros always found a reason to celebrate, enjoy life, laugh, tell stories, eat and drink! During the summertime one could catch him on the beaches of Bethany, soaking up the sun with family and friends. When he wasn’t enjoying the beach, one could find him in the gym, as he was an avid weightlifter.
In addition to his parents, Speros was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Linda, and his beloved brother George. He is survived by his eight children, Charee Gile of Bedford, Va., Vasilia Speros Vidi and her husband, Peter, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla, James L Speros and his wife, Ellen, of Great Falls, Va., Angie Speros Scarfone and her husband, Danny, of Parkland, Fla., George T. Speros and his partner, Chuck Blevins, of Richmond, Va., Pete C. Speros and his wife, Jessica, of Naples, Fla., Christie Speros Quinn of Seaford, Del., and Charlene Speros Bryan and her husband, Tim, of Ocean View, Del.; 16 grandchildren, Jeff, Shea, Carlin, Jimmy, Christopher, Danny Scarfone Jr., Will, Alexa, Victoria, Justin, Briana, Kayla, Carmine, Maelyn, Avery and McNevin; and five great-grandchildren, Blake, Sophia, Leo, Ophelia and Auberon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Following the services, the family is inviting everyone to continue celebrating Speros at Bear Trap Dunes, 7 Clubhouse Drive, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to a charity that was very close to his heart, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.