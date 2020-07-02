Leona C. Neidigh, 97, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away at home and went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lafayette, Ind., the second oldest of seven children of Emerson and Nellie Metzger.
Neidigh grew up on a farm, and after high school, became an administrative assistant until her marriage. Her faith played a big part in her life at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Newark, Del., and Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del. She was involved with the women’s groups, including several mission trips and the choir. She was one of the original members of the Bulletin Babes at Mariner’s Bethel.
An avid sportswoman and fierce competitor, she earned many bowling and golf trophies, including a nine-hole country-club tournament championship, and even achieved a hole-in-one. She loved playing bridge and most recently had picked up the game of Sequence, of which she would always triumph over her husband. She loved playing the piano and organ.
Neidigh and her husband of 73 years raised four children, including being challenged with a special-needs child. She had the courage to care for her son at home, which led to him being able to walk, write his name and become a functional member of the special-needs community. She proudly watched as he received the Easter Seals Supported Employment Program Employee of the Year.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Neidigh was preceded in death by her eldest son, Darrel O. Neidigh III. She is survived by her husband, Darrel O. Neidigh Jr.; children, Dan Neidigh of Newark Del., Janice Compton and her husband, Randy, of Anderson, S.C., and David Neidigh and his wife, Carol, of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Cyndy Neidigh of Dry Ridge, Ky.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial was to be held June 30, 2020, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., with a memorial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to a charity of the giver’s choice. Arrangements are by Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.