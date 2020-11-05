Leon N. “Jim” Greene Jr., 83, of St. Pete Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home in Selbyville, Del. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 1937, son of the late Leon N. Greene Sr. and the late Mildred (Smith) Greene.
He retired from the U.S. Department of Labor in 1994 as the chief of the Division of International Union Audits, with nearly 25 years of service. He also served in the Army Reserve and held public positions in New York State and the State of California.
Greene was member of American Legion Post 305 and of the East Sussex Moose Lodge. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement as a snowbird, living during the winter in Florida and in the summer months in Delaware, where he spent his time fishing, golfing, boating and socializing with friends at their favorite happy-hours.
He was the life of every room and party. There wasn’t a person he wouldn’t strike up a conversation with. Greene was willing to share a story or experience for every occasion. He and his wife enjoyed traveling during retirement, both abroad and domestically, with their daughter joining in many Vegas trips. His famous Vegas advice was “drink fast (free drinks) and play slow.” Greene was very devoted to his family and friends. He was always willing to help. He will forever be the pontoon-boat captain with his beer or Bloody Mary in hand.
Greene is survived by his loving wife of 60 years (one-month shy), Geri (Hand) Greene; his three children, Michael Greene of College Park, Md., Randy Greene and his wife, Delmy, of Owings, Md., and Suzanne Thomas and her husband, Christopher, of Columbia, Md.; five grandchildren, Hayley Greene, Shannon Greene, Ryan Thomas, Matthew Thomas and Sarah Thomas; a brother, Thomas Greene of St. Pete Beach, Fla.; a sister, Janet Adams of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and Mary Ellen Konesco of Indianapolis, Ind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the late Frank Sinatra, his favorite musician.
Due to COVID-19 and Greene’s own hatred for funerals (his wish was to throw a party), a memorial service will be held in his honor during summer of 2021 at his home in Selbyville, Del. Ever influenced by the words of Frank Sinatra, “Jim did it his way!”