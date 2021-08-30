Layman L. Jackson, 95, of Millsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at home. He was born Feb. 13, 1926, to the late William W. Jackson and Sarah Jannie Jackson, in Millsboro, Del.
Jackson was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. Also known as “Pop” to many, he resided in Millsboro his entire life. He received his education at the Nanticoke Indian School and was a member of the Nanticoke Tribal Association. As one of the eldest members of the Nanticoke Tribe, his jovial demeanor, funny stories and jokes brought many smiles to people all over. Layman, “He Who Makes You Laugh,” could be found at almost any tribal event.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a member of Oak Orchard/Riverdale American Legion Post 28. In 2017, NABVETS Delaware Chapter 94 recognized him as a Native American World War II Navy veteran who served the country with pride and dignity. During the ceremony, he received a Tribute from the Office of the Governor and Office of Representatives for his selfless acts of protecting life and defending the nation.
Jackson was a truck driver for most of his life. After retiring, he and his wife started Irene’s Cleaning Services. He enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing, bowling and going to the Powwow, and never wanted to miss BJ’s Auction night, owned by Arnold Huffman, who for 37 years thought of him as a father. He was an avid fan of boxing, NASCAR racing and those old-time western movies.
He enjoyed sitting outside by his shed, hoping someone would stop and visit and, if not, he’d grab his hat, and family members would ask, “Dad, where are you going?” He’d reply, “Just taking a ride around the block.” He wanted to see if anyone else in the neighborhood would be outside, and he’d stop and visit them, although he wouldn’t stay out long, for fear he would miss “Leolga” dropping off her homemade dumplings.
His children will never forget the unconditional love he had for them, the laughter he brought to the home, always providing a feeling of security and teaching them to be thankful for the blessings that God has given.
Jackson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene Elizabeth; grandson, Shane Appling of Easton, Md.; four brothers, Wesley, Samuel, Earl and Arvel of Millsboro, Del.; and two sisters, Meredith Warren of Millsboro, Del., and Delilah Norwood of Lewes, Del. He is survived by his three children, Layman “Butch” Jackson (and Jody) of Seaford, Del.; Sandra E. Appling (and Robert) of Dover, Del., and Sharon K. Jackson of Millsboro Del.; a grandson, Aaron L. Appling of Dover, Del.; great-grandchildren Hunter Blaine Appling of Claremont, N.C., Sophia Isabella Appling of Dover and Jaxon Appling of Easton; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Casmer and Blonnie Zakrociemski of Laurel, Del.; and several nieces and nephews, and an enormous number of friends.
Services were to be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Harmony Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations be made to the Nanticoke Indian Association, 27073 John J. Williams Hwy, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.