Lawrence William Gisriel, 75, of Selbyville, Del., died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of William Gisriel and the late Audrey (Redifer) Gisriel.
He had worked for Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Md., for 33 years.
Gisriel is survived by his father, William Gisriel of New Port Richey, Fla.; his wife, Cherlyn M. Gisriel of Selbyville, Del.; a daughter, Nancy McHugh (and Fred) of Catonsville, Md.; a son, Ken Gisriel (and Anne-Marie) of Columbia, Md.; a brother, Michael A. “Mickey” Gisriel (and Dolores) of Florisant, Colo.; three grandsons, Kyle Gisriel, Justin Gisriel and Cameron McHugh; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were to be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811, or to Roxana Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.