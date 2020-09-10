Lawrence “Wayne” Morris, 76, of Lewes, Del., passed away and went home to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was born on March 26, 1944, son of the late Lawrence C. “Dutch” Morris and Elizabeth (Clark) Morris of Bowers Beach, Del.
He retired from work for Eastern Shore Natural Gas after 42 dedicated years as transmission project coordinator. Upon retiring, he became a snowbird and enjoyed winters in Florida. He was a faithful member of Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown, Del., and liked playing golf, watching NASCAR and playing shuffleboard. He enjoyed spending time with his “forever” friend, Moses, who passed away on June 25, 2020. Moses was a great companion to Morris and brought him much joy.
Above all, Morris cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Morris was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Morris was preceded in death by his brothers, Coleman and William, and his sisters, Wanda and Jean. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Rizzo) Morris of Lewes; his children, Melanie Patrick of Austin, Texas, Jason Morris of Dover, Del., and Tara Troise of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; and his grandchildren, Bailey Morris, Vincent Troise and Liam Troise.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, Del. Interment will be private. Due to the dangers associated with the spread of COVID-19, all attendees shall always wear a mask and maintain social distancing while attending any aspect of the funeral services. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions Delaware Alzheimer’s Association; 108 North Bedford St.; Georgetown, DE 19947, or to the Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.