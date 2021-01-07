Lawrence W. Schneider, 77, of Bethany Beach, Del., formerly of Sterling, Va., passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 1943, son of the late Walter W. Schneider and Mary Irene (Wiedt) Schneider.
Schneider attended St. Anthony’s Grade School and Mackin High School in Washington. He worked for years as a credit manager for Boise Cascade Inc. and for TW Perry, Chevy Chase, Md., from which he retired in 2006.
In addition to his parents, Schneider was preceded in death by a son, David Schneider, and a sister, Irene Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary V. (Turner) Schneider; two children, Lawrence T. Schneider, and Monika C. Lynch and her husband, Rob; four grandchildren, Cody Kirby, Harrison Lynch, Hayden Lynch and Virginia Lynch; a brother, Charles W. Schneider and his spouse, Nancy; a sister, Regina Becker and her spouse, Farrel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. A livestream broadcast was also recorded and made available online at www.facebook.com/stannbb. Interment will be held privately, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to SOME (www.some.org), a nonprofit group addressing homelessness and poverty. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.