Lawrence W. “Larry” Tutak, 89, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Boothwyn, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was born in Nanticoke, Pa., on Oct. 29, 1931, son of the late Walter Tutak and Helen (Rutkowski) Tutak.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952, during the Korean War. Shortly thereafter, he continued serving his community as a Pennsylvania state trooper. He retired in 1989 as a sergeant, after 32 years of service. After retiring to Delaware in 1990, he worked part-time for Marsh Island Golf Club for 13 years, as a starter.
Tutak was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, West End Boat Club in Chester, Pa., and Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. He and his beloved wife, Martha, loved taking cruises and traveling all over the world. He also enjoyed golfing, crabbing, clamming and spending time with his loving and devoted grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Tutak, and a sister, Dolores Dudeck. He is survived by two sons, L. Scott Tutak and his wife, Patricia, of Avondale, Pa., and Rich Tutak Sr. and his wife, Donna, of Boothwyn, Pa.; four grandchildren, Dana Tutak of Wilmington, Del., Richard Tutak Jr. and his wife, Jillian, of Ridley Park, Pa., Christopher Tutak of Wilmington and Catherine Tutak of Boothwyn; and a sister, Jane Cannon of Nanticoke, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Pennsylvania State Police, “Troopers Helping Troopers”; 3625 Vartan Way; Harrisburg, PA 17110 (online at troopershelpingtroopers.org or by phone 800-541-9934). Service and interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.