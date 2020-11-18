Lawrence T. Daley, 75, passed away suddenly on Oct. 27, 2020. He was born in Chester, Pa., and loved softball and spending time with his family.
Daley was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah (Cheyney) Daley. He is survived by his children, Catherine Esque and her husband, James, Deborah Kirkner and her husband, Walter, Lawrence Daley and his wife, Constance, Brad Daley, Curt Deezy and Robert Daley; grandchildren, James, Amber and Christopher Esque, Jonathon Blair, Nicole Daley, Jacob Daley, Meagan Daley, Samantha Daley, Thomas Daley, Gennifer (Daley) Barlow, Lawrence Daley Jr., Taylor George, Mathew George, Richard George, Maggie Daley, Timothy Pfaff and Robert Covey.