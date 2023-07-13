Lawrence Stephen Ireland, 73, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at home. He was born in Prince Frederick, Md., son of the late Bert Ireland and Shirley Anne (Markland) Ireland.
He retired from work for Baltimore Gas & Electric as the director of quality control and field services for the Coal Operations Unit. He was a member of the NRA, the American Legion, Colt Corral 10, 4100 Club and the Indianapolis 500 Collector Club, and was a super fan of the Indianapolis 500. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran.
Ireland is survived by his wife, Margaret A. Ireland.
A viewing was planned on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with a graveside service planned on Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Gardens Of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ireland’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.