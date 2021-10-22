Lawrence “Larry” Appleman, 79, passed away at home in Millsboro after a brief illness on Oct. 8, 2021.
He was born in Manhattan on May 25, 1942, the son of Max and Pauline Appleman. He leaves behind to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Eileen, and his son Craig (Donna) of Coral Springs, Fla., his granddaughter, Ilyssa Appleman, and grandson Scott Appleman. He sadly was predeceased by two sons, Scott Appleman and Lance Appleman.
He received a Bachelor’s Degree from American University and worked in sales for Swarkovski’s, as well as other D.C.-area retail establishments. After furthering his education, he became a financial advisor and stockbroker with Investor.
Services will be private.