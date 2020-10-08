Lawrence E. “Larry” Seifert, 90, of Long Neck, Del., passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1930, in Hellertown, Pa., to Royce C. Seifert and Minnie M. (Bright) Seifert.
After the unexpected early death of his father, and being left with a non-caring stepmother, Seifert ran away from home at the age of 12 with money he had earned and hidden. Heading to Washington D.C., he only had enough money to get him to Wilmington, Del. He was on his own ever since that day.
Seifert put himself through high school and Brown Vocational School, acquiring skills in typesetting and printing. Upon graduation, he worked at the Cecil Democrat newspaper in Elkton, Md. In 1951, Seifert was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in the military police for the 1st Army while stationed in Swinefurt, Germany, subsequently being honorably discharged in 1953.
For many years, he was employed as a gambler and bookmaker. By the early 1970s, he purchased the Hi-Way Inn in Wilmington, which he operated until 1991, when he retired.
For Seifert, the most important person in his life was his wife, Shirley, who passed away in January of this year. He consistently called Shirley his “bride” over their 30 years of wedlock. They enjoyed life, and each other, together. He was known for being kind, helpful and always seeking to create a little laughter in life.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, and his father, Seifert was also preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip and Carl, and a sister, Geraldine. He is survived by several nephews and nieces.
Seifert will be interred in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.