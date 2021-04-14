Laura Lee Madara, 56, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Lewes, Del., daughter of Kenneth L. Madara and Diane (Robinson) Madara.
She retired from work for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control as an assistant superintendent. Madara was a member of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, where she served as a fire police officer and president of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was involved with the 4H Club and was a culinary judge at the Delaware State Fair.
Madara was a site supervisor for WORCOA and helped at the senior center in Ocean City, Md. She worked with Safe Kids, was a CPR instructor, and was a member of the Sussex County and the Delaware State fire police associations. She was also involved with Civil War reenactment and was an avid NASCAR fan.
In addition to her parents, Madara is survived by a sister, Lisa M. Goodwin and her husband, Ed, of Pasadena, Md., and her faithful dog, Angus.
A visitation will be held at Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, 30 N. Main Street on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A firefighter’s funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Sunday, officiated by the Rev. David Hudson. Burial will follow at Red Men’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be mandatory, and seating will be limited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Selbyville Vol. Fire Co.; P.O. Box 88; Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences can be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.