Laura Ann Wilson, 84, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Honey Brook, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her home. She was born on Nov. 9, 1938, in Paoli, Pa., to the late Thadeous Montgomery and Frances Elizabeth Redman.
Wilson worked as a bus aide for Krapf Buses and then as a disability aide at Pennhurst State School & Hospital, as well as Emeryville State Hospital.
She moved to Delaware in 2015 and lived her life to the fullest. She loved her time she spent at the CHEER Center in Long Neck. She was a dedicated Philadelphia sports fan, cheering on all teams, but especially enjoyed the Eagles. Her other favorite pastime was playing cards. Her favorite games included 31, nickel poker, bunco and rummy. She will be remembered as a loving, caring lady.
Wilson was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard, in 2007; and a brother, Thomas Montgomery. She is survived by her companion since 2020 and second love of her life, William Clair Lavley; her children, Richard Raymond Wilson Jr. of Maryland, Catherine Ann Kirtland (and Edward) of Brooktondale, N.Y., and Victoria E. Welsh (and Jim) of Millsboro, Del.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Donations in Wilson’s memory can be made to the Long Neck CHEER Center, 26089 Long Neck Rd. Millsboro, DE 19966. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.