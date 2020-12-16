Larry Wayne Corkran, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Millsboro, Del., on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. After a lengthy illness, Corkran transitioned to his eternal resting place with the Lord and will be grievously missed by his beloved family. He was born Jan. 2, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Mildred Mae (Stottlemeyer) Corkran and Charles Lake Corkran.
Corkran was raised from age 5 on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He attended Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Md. In his early years, Corkran worked as a waterman in the Cambridge area and later spent the rest of his career working in construction.
He enjoyed many hobbies, and was an avid golfer and pool player, winning several championships and tournaments. He enjoyed fishing and spent some of his last days by the water with his family. He will always be remembered by his willingness to help others, his sense of humor, and his love for his family. His life will be forever cherished by the lives of those that survive him.
Corkran was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Brian Corkran. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Corkran, of Millsboro; a brother, Charles Corkran and his wife, Marsha, of Parsonsburg, Md.; three children, Christopher Corkran, Carl Corkran and Kassie Corkran; a stepson, Shawn Kauffman; grandchildren Chase and Grace Kauffman, and Brooke and Nathan Corkran; a sister, Frances Irene; and three beloved dogs, Boomer, Tucker and Pookie, who could always be found faithfully by his side.
In recognition of COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, visitation and funeral services will be by invitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the IPF Foundation (ipffoundation.org/donate). Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.